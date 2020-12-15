The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday announced the closure of schools in all 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

The State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Shehu Makarfi said the reason for closing down the schools is due to upsurge of the COVID-19.

Markarfi in the statement directed all schools in the state to close as from Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

According to him, the rising cases of COVID-19 showed a replicate of figures recorded in the first wave of the pandemic in April, May and June 2020, indicating that a new wave of the infection is rapidly spreading across the state.

He noted that the State’s Ministry of Health has further confirmed that, while the infections cut across age groups, the new wave especially, affects those between 10 and 35 years (which form a majority of the populace in the education sector).