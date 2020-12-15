The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa and the House Majority Leader, Kabiru Hassan Dashi, have resigned their positions.

Member representing Doguwa, Salisu Ibrahim Riruwai, confirmed the resignation of the duo. No specific reason has been given for the decisions.

The resignation letters were received at 1:08am on Tuesday by the Kano Assembly.

“The speaker resigned on his own personal reason, according to his resignation letter sent to the 9th Assembly platform at 1:08am, while the majority leader did not give reason for his resignation,” Ibrahim said.

A new speaker and a majority leader, according to Doguwa, would emerge during plenary later Tuesday.

Just a few months ago, the state house of assembly had suspended five of it members for six months in connection for misconduct and violation of the rules of the house.

Some members attempted to disrupt sitting when they sensed a move by a house committee saddled with responsibility to investigate Sanusi (then Emir) was about to submit it report and an attempt to recommend his dethronement, a situation leading to a free for all combat and that which forced the house to adjourn its sitting.

The Speaker, Abdulazeez Gafasa who has now resigned, announced the suspension of the members.

The members suspended include, Garba Yau Gwarmai representing Kunchi/Tsanyawa Constituency, Labaran Abdul Madari representing Warawa Constituency, Isyaku Ali Danja representing Gezawa Constituency, Mohammed Bello representing Rimingado/Tofa constituency and Salisu Ahmed Gwamgwazo representing Kano Municipal respectively.

According to the Speaker, “The five members were suspended for violating the rules of the house especially Order IV Sub 4 a, b, d and e disrupted the sittings of the house and prevented proceedings from going on. They behave violently and even attempted to snatch away the mace in a clear attempt to sabotage the sitting of the house,” Gafasa said.

Like this: Like Loading...