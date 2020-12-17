Governor Bello Masari of Katsina State

By Bashir Bello— KATSINA

No fewer than 344 of the students kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, last Friday night, have been released.

Abdul Labaran, the Director-General, Media, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State confirmed the release of the students to Vanguard.

Labaran said the children were being transported from the bush where the bandits released them.

Recall that the students were kidnapped by bandits who attacked the school last Friday night.

Governor Masari had ordered the closure of all boarding schools till further notice, following Friday night kidnap of the students.

He had also assured that the gunmen had been contacted and that negotiation was on, just as earlier in the day, on Thursday, the bandits released a video of the kidnapped schoolboys.

