By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

Kidnapped Chinese expatriate working with the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company of Nigeria Ltd handling the construction of the new Ado-Iyin road has regained his freedom.

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen had last Friday abducted the expatriate when he visited the road project site to assess the level of works leading to the death of a policeman guarding him.

A credible source within the construction company told our correspondent that the expatriate was released around 11pm on Tuesday after a sum of 100m was paid as ransom by the company.

The source explained while the ransom was collected at a place in Kwara state, the expatriate was released along Ilawe-Igede road in Ekiti State after spending four days in the kidnappers’ den.

According to him, “The Chinese was released very late yesterday (Tuesday) after payment of ransom to the kidnappers.

“The N100 million was taken to a bush in Kwara state where the kidnappers collected and confirmed it before the man was released here at a very difficult location along Igede-Ilawe road.”

When contacted, the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu confirmed the abductee’s release but denied payment of any ransom.

He disclosed that the expatriate was left off the hook after a synchronized and well-coordinated manhunt was launched on the kidnappers by security operatives.

“Yes, he was released after a serious manhunt and pressure from the security operatives around Ilawe-Igede at about 11:30pm Tuesday.

He assured residents that the command would continue to do everything possible to wade off all criminal elements from the state and ensure maximum security of lives and property.