The Kaduna State chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Emmanuel Bako, and his wife, Sandra, have been released by their abductors.

PREMIUM TIMES had on Saturday reported how they were kidnapped at Albarka camp, Fadan Kagoma, near Kafanchan in Jema’a Local Government Area on Friday, Christmas day.

Narrating how the kidnap happened, the Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that the unidentified gunmen attacked the camp and started shooting sporadically.

In the process, a vehicle was hit by a bullet while the PFN chairman, his wife, and a third victim identified as Douglas, were taken away from the camp.

However, the release of the three was confirmed by the spokesperson of the police in Kaduna, Mohammed Jalige, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES Sunday evening.

“The pastor and his wife and the other person were released this afternoon,” he said.

When asked if a ransom was paid to the kidnappers, Mr Jalige responded in the negative.

Asides banditry and terrorism, kidnapping for ransom has become one of Nigeria’s major security challenges in the past few years.

Kaduna is one of the states most affected by attacks and kidnap by bandits.