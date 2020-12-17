Daily News

BREAKING: Lagos orders public, private schools to vacate Friday

By Samuel Oamen

The Lagos State Government has asked public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday.

This was contained in a statement, on Thursday, titled LASG directs schools to vacate on Friday, Decemeber 18, 2020′.

In the statement, the Director General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, said “the 2020/2021 first term academic session for public and private schools comes to an end on Friday 18th December, 2020”.

Details shortly…

