The publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah, is dead. He was aged 58.

Sources told The Nation that he passed on at about 10.00pm on Friday after complaining of feeling unwell earlier in the day.

Nda-Isaiah had attended the meeting of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) last week in Lagos.

The Niger State-born pharmacist attended the University of Ife and once aspired to be president on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

