Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday, was confirmed by the Senate as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for another term of five years, The Punch is reporting.

Yakubu’s confirmation followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on INEC, led by Senator Kabiru Gaya, which submitted its report at plenary and recommended him for confirmation.

“The nominee is not affiliated to any political party and he has not attended any political rally or campaign.

“The nominee has met the requirements of section 451 and section 41 (i)(ii) of the third schedule part 1 f contained in the 1999 constitution of the Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The nominee displayed high intelligence and he has the temerity to hold office of the INEC chairman,” Gaya said.

The senators, who spoke before his confirmation, described him as highly qualified for the job and praised him as a fair and just administrator.

“I want to urge him to continue the good work and to ensure that our elections are free and fair, and that the votes of Nigerians will continue to count,” Senator Sam Egwu said.

Yakubu’s confirmation as INEC Chairman was unanimously approved when Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, put it to a voice vote.

