Breaking NewsCrime

Breaking: Maina soon to be extradited from Niger Republic – Police

By
0
Extradited
Views: Visits 17

The Nigeria police Force has said that Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), will soon be extradited from Niger Republic.

Maina was arrested in Niger Republic on Monday evening.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the police said efforts were ongoing to extradite him to Nigeria so that his trial can continue.

“Following the arrest of former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina in Niamey, Niger Republic, the NPF is perfecting extradition processes of the fugitive to Nigeria to enable him face trial in pending criminal proceedings against him,” one of the tweets read.

Following the arrest of former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team Abdulrashid Maina, who was declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction, was arrested last night, 30th November, 2020 through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart.
“He is currently in a detention facility in Niger Republic awaiting the completion of the extradition processes. The Force assures the citizens, that there shall be no hiding place for any suspect, no matter how highly placed,” the tweets read.

Maina is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged money laundering to the tune of N2 billion. However, the former PRTT chairman jumped bail which prompted Okon Abang, a judge of the federal high court in Abuja, to order the arrest of Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south.

Ndume had stood surety for Maina so that he could be granted bail. After about four days in custody, the court granted the legislator bail on Friday. Abang had said although other grounds of Ndume’s bail application failed, the senator has a record of “good behaviour”.

The judge asked the Borno lawmaker to produce a surety who must be a resident of the federal capital territory (FCT) and has property in the territory.

Abang said the surety must also depose an affidavit of their readiness to face the consequences if the senator absconds.

 

Police recruitment: 925 names smuggled into Constable lists, says PSC

Previous article

Former roadside food Vendor creates device that detects Covid-19, cancer cells

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News