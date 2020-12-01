The Nigeria police Force has said that Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), will soon be extradited from Niger Republic.

Maina was arrested in Niger Republic on Monday evening.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the police said efforts were ongoing to extradite him to Nigeria so that his trial can continue.

“Following the arrest of former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina in Niamey, Niger Republic, the NPF is perfecting extradition processes of the fugitive to Nigeria to enable him face trial in pending criminal proceedings against him,” one of the tweets read.