The Nigeria police Force has said that Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), will soon be extradited from Niger Republic.
Maina was arrested in Niger Republic on Monday evening.
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the police said efforts were ongoing to extradite him to Nigeria so that his trial can continue.
“Following the arrest of former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina in Niamey, Niger Republic, the NPF is perfecting extradition processes of the fugitive to Nigeria to enable him face trial in pending criminal proceedings against him,” one of the tweets read.
Maina is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged money laundering to the tune of N2 billion. However, the former PRTT chairman jumped bail which prompted Okon Abang, a judge of the federal high court in Abuja, to order the arrest of Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south.
Ndume had stood surety for Maina so that he could be granted bail. After about four days in custody, the court granted the legislator bail on Friday. Abang had said although other grounds of Ndume’s bail application failed, the senator has a record of “good behaviour”.
The judge asked the Borno lawmaker to produce a surety who must be a resident of the federal capital territory (FCT) and has property in the territory.
Abang said the surety must also depose an affidavit of their readiness to face the consequences if the senator absconds.
