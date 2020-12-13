There has been conflicting numbers about the actual number of students still missing following the attack by gunmen on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina.

While the commissioner for education, Dr Badamosi Charanchi, said 406 pupils had been accounted for as of Saturday evening, Aminu Masari, the Katsina state governor confirmed that 333 students are missing.

According to The Cable, Masari said this when he received a federal government delegation led by Babagana Monguno, national security adviser, on Sunday.

The governor had earlier 426 students were still missing as at Saturday, saying no one could give the exact number of pupils abducted yet.

But Charanchi, while addressing the staff and parents of pupils of the school inside the school premises on Saturday had said, “We have now accounted for 406 pupils and I’m sure more pupils will be found as efforts are ongoing to ensure their rescue.”

Gunmen had invaded the school on Friday night in commando style, shooting into the air to scare away people in the area. The school is said to have a population of around 800 students, and according to the police, when the gunmen attacked, some of the students scaled the fence to escape.

It was learnt that the bandits then proceeded to the staff quarters where they abducted the wife of a staff member before storming the pupils’ hostel where they gathered and abducted an unspecified number of pupils.

This fuelled fears that hundreds of pupils might still be unaccounted for as sources put the population of pupils in the school before the attack at about 800.

Military sources disclosed that troops of the Nigerian Army later arrived at the school to confront the bandits following which they (the bandits) left with some of the pupils.

A top government official, who pleaded for anonymity, said, “The school population is around 800. The population is actually more than that but you know the Junior Secondary School 3 and the Senior Secondary School 3 pupils are not in school since they have completed their examinations.”

Isah Gambo, spokesman of the Katsina police command, had earlier said 200 students were rescued.