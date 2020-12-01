By David Odama – Lafia
The suspected killer and the notorious kidnapper of the Nasarawa state chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) chief, Philip Tatari Shekwo, has been arrested by the police.
Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this Tuesday in Lafia at the job fair programme.
According to Sule, the killer, Mohammed Usman was arrested at Asakio, Lafia East local government by the police operatives, and has since confessed to the crime of killing the APC state chairman.
