BREAKING: Nasarawa APC chairman’s killer arrested — Gov Sule

By David Odama – Lafia

The suspected killer and the notorious kidnapper of the Nasarawa state chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) chief, Philip Tatari Shekwo, has been arrested by the police.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this Tuesday in Lafia  at the  job fair programme.

According to Sule, the killer, Mohammed Usman was arrested at Asakio, Lafia East local government by the police operatives, and has since confessed  to the crime of  killing the APC state chairman.

