The Nigerian Navy has declared 43 of its personnel wanted for absconding from the force. The disclosure was made in a circular which contained the names and photographs of the escapees and boldly pasted at the Navy Headquarters in Abuja.

The force, therefore, appealed to any member of the public with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing officers to report to the nearest Naval facility or Police station.

The Navy said they will treat any naval personnel who have information on the fleeing officers and fail to report them as accomplices.

The circular read, “Above are the Nigerian Navy Personnel who have deserted from Service recently. Accordingly, you are please requested to assist in providing useful information that will lead to their arrest or you may apprehend any one of them when seen and handover to the nearest Nigerian Navy base or security station”.

The reason for the officers fleeing is still not known, however, a naval officer told The Nation that the wanted men served on Naval Vessels and ship on foreign missions and absconded when the ship berthed in European countries.

He added that the crime is more rampant among Officers serving in vessels and Ships assigned on foreign missions.

“The development is very disturbing, the Navy declared 43 personnel wanted for absconding from their duty without permission or resignation. But efforts are on to check the ugly trend,” he disclosed.

The wanted officers, according to the circular, include: L.O Chiegboka (SVC NN/3764. Ship: NOP Lake Chad)

O.S. Itodo (SVC 5872F. Ship: NNH Warri)

Anthony E.S. (SVC 18870. Ship: NNS Delta)

Yusuf A. (SVC X15018. Ship: NNS Partfinder)

Brown I.E (SVC X15545. Ship: NNH Warri)

Adiele S.C (SVC X15782. Ship: NNS SOROH)

Armstrong K, (SVC 7553. Ship: NNS PARTFINDER)

Hassan A. (SVC X7542. Ship NNS PARTFINDER)

Osazuwa G (SVC X15831. Ship: NHQ), etc.

