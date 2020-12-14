Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari had disclosed on Sunday when he received a Federal Government delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, that, “Based on the available record we have, we are still searching for 333 students through either the forest or their parents to ascertain the actual number that has been kidnapped.”

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche corroborated the figure on Channels Television on Monday.

“The principal reported that he had 839 in the boarding house in Kankara and as at the time they were abducted, shortly after that, some came back and it was about five hundred plus that did not return,” he explained.

According to him, “As at 2 pm yesterday (Sunday), the students that could not be accounted for reduced to 333. Out of that 333, before I came into the studio, one escaped out of wherever they kept them.”

Enenche also gave further insight on how the students were moved away from their school in Kankara by the gunmen. He explained that the abductors used motorcycles to ferry the schoolchildren into the bush from where some of the students escaped.

“That is their usual characteristics – those abductors. It is the same system; the same approach they used. There was no evidence, no information about them using other modes of transport,” he said.

On Friday evening, gunmen attacked Government Science Secondary School in the Kankara council area of the north-west state, kidnapping scores of students