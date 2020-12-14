Breaking NewsCrime

Breaking: Nigerian army confirms 333 school boys missing after Kankara attack

By
0
Kankara
Views: Visits 13
The Nigerian Army has confirmed that three hundred and thirty-three students are still missing after bandits attacked Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina on Friday night.
This is in contrast to the presidency’s claim that only ten students were abducted from the school in Kankara. It made the claim through the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.
According to Shehu, “The number is below figures released by school authorities at the beginning. Garba Shehu said the school children who escaped said 10 of their friends were still with their abductors.”

Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari had disclosed on Sunday when he received a Federal Government delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, that, “Based on the available record we have, we are still searching for 333 students through either the forest or their parents to ascertain the actual number that has been kidnapped.”

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche corroborated the figure on Channels Television on Monday.

“The principal reported that he had 839 in the boarding house in Kankara and as at the time they were abducted, shortly after that, some came back and it was about five hundred plus that did not return,” he explained.

According to him, “As at 2 pm yesterday (Sunday), the students that could not be accounted for reduced to 333. Out of that 333, before I came into the studio, one escaped out of wherever they kept them.”

Enenche also gave further insight on how the students were moved away from their school in Kankara by the gunmen. He explained that the abductors used motorcycles to ferry the schoolchildren into the bush from where some of the students escaped.

“That is their usual characteristics – those abductors. It is the same system; the same approach they used. There was no evidence, no information about them using other modes of transport,” he said.

On Friday evening, gunmen attacked Government Science Secondary School in the Kankara council area of the north-west state, kidnapping scores of students

Expert seeks more research into tropical, viral diseases

Previous article

Abbo’s makeover

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News