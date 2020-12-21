The Olu of Warri, Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko is dead.

He passed away on Monday evening after his health deteriorated at Lily Hospital in Delta State at the age of 65.

There was anxiety earlier today over the state of his health. Sources said the monarch’s health nosedived on Sunday evening.

Chiefs, community leaders and place staff declined to comment about the condition of the Olu, saying they were not authorised to speak.

Details of the death of the monarch remains sketchy but there are indications that his death may not be unconnected to COVID-19 complications as he might have contracted the virus from the late General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Port Harcourt in Rivers State, Major General, Olu Irefin who died from it recently.

He was said to have met with the GOC not long ago and the strain suspected to have killed the monarch.

An official announcement is expected to be made soon by the Ologbosere of Warri, Chief Emami Ayiri, who recently escaped death when the boat he was travelling in the riverine area of Delta state exploded.

Ayiri who is the traditional Prime Minister of the town, is the only one empowered to break the news of the monarch’s death, according to The Will.

He is survived by his wife, Olori Mary Emiko and three children.

Emiko who is the 20th Olu of Warri succeeded his younger brother Olu Atuwatse II who died in March 2015. He was crowned Ogiame Ikenwoli on the 12th of December 2015 at Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiri people in a ceremony which was witnessed by many dignitaries in Nigeria such as the former Secretary to the Federal Government, Babachir Lawal, the Delta State Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Emmanuel Uduaghan (former Governor Delta State), and Bola Ahmed Tinubu[2] the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Like this: Like Loading...