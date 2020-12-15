Daily News

BREAKING: Omah Lay, Tems freed from custody in Uganda

By Chinyere Okoroafor 

Nigerian musicians, Stanley Omah Didia a.k.a Omah Lay, and Temilade Openiyi a.k.a Tems have been released after three days in custody in Uganda over violation of the country’s COVID-19 laws.

Ugandan journalist, Canary Mugume took to his Twitter handle to announce the release.

He tweeted: “Breaking: Nigerian artists @Omah_Lay and @temsbaby have been released 5 minutes ago and might fly out tonight, @Lukowoyesigyire has confirmed. #NBSUpdates @nbstv” 

The duo were arrested on Monday, charged to Magistrates’ Court and remanded in custody for allegedly committing an act capable of spreading COVID-19.

Breaking: Nigerian artists @Omah_Lay and @temsbaby have been released 5 minutes ago and might fly out tonight, @Lukowoyesigyire has confirmed. #NBSUpdates @nbstv

— #CanaryReports (@CanaryMugume) December 15, 2020

Details shortly…

