By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State,Hon Letep Dabang has tested positive for COVID-19.

Disclosing his status Dabang said the results of the test he underwent a couple of days back returned Wednesday and it is positive.

Though at an asymptomatic stage, the APC Chairman has already gone into self isolation while treatment has also commenced on him in line with all COVID-19 protocols.

A close family source said though the party Chairman looks healthy, there is the need to pray for his speedy recovery even as samples of his family members have also been collected and results expected.