A young tricycle driver simply identified as schoolboy, on Thursday morning, December 10, 2020, was allegedly shot by an officer of the Nigerian Police Force after he refused to offer a bribe of N100.

According to reports, the incident happened at the Rukpokwu area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

It was gathered that the police in the area only allowed tricycle riders to begin operations by 6:00 am in the morning. However, riders in the area began operating earlier than the set time, and this prompted the officers to chase them and impound their tricycles.

As at press time, details of what transpired that led the officer to shoot schoolboy is still sketchy, however, some witnesses have said it was because he refused to over the police a bribe of N100.

A fellow tricycle driver revealed that after they heard that school boy had been shot, they ran to the scene to see if he could be revived but unfortunately, he bled to death. He added that his corpse was taken to the Rukpokwu police station where the officers allegedly shot three other men on their legs.

This development has prompted some angry youths and colleagues of the late schoolboy to take over major roads to protest, causing gridlock on the airport road following blockages and burnfires on the road by the aggrieved protesters.

Meanwhile, videos from the area which have begun going viral on social media, show angry youths embarking on a burning spree, while commuters were spotted trekking due to the gridlock.

