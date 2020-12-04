By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has applied to withdraw the suit it filed to stop various panels probing allegations of rights abuses and other acts of impunity by police officials, particularly men of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1492/2020 was filed on November 9, 2020 by the NPF, through its lawyer, O. M. Atoyebi (SAN).

In the notice of discontinuance filed early on Friday by a lawyer to the NPF, Festus Ibude, reads: “Take notice that the plaintiff herein intends to and doth hereby wholly withdraws its suit against all the defendants.”

Listed as defendants in the case include the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the attorneys-general of the states and chairmen of the panels set up by the states.

Details shortly…