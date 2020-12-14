19 armed robbery and kidnap suspects have escaped from custody at the Cross River Police Command headquarters at Diamond Hill, Calabar.

The state Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident.

Although, there was speculation that 19 suspects escaped, Ugbo insisted only three escaped.

She said, “Only three escaped. Two of them were gunned down while one was rearrested.

“The girlfriend of one of the suspects procured the saw which was used to cut the lock before they escaped.”

Following the incident which happened on Sunday night, a source said, “The station guard and some other officers are being detained.”

The Calabar prison break is reminiscent of Benin prison break which happened during the #Endsars protest that rocked the nation.

Suspected hoodlums hijacked the protests in Benin City, Edo State capital, leading to the escape of some prisoners. The hoodlums exchanged fire with security operatives at the Maximum prison Oko, in Benin City to enable them escape.

The hoodlums also invaded the Benin Medium security prison on Sapele Road, releasing some prisoners. Three police stations were reportedly burnt by the hoodlums. In all, about 1993 inmates escaped.

The Benin prisons break led to security degenerating in the capital city for weeks with an increase in cases of cult-related killings, kidnapping and armed robbery.

No fewer than 30 people are said to have been killed in cult-related killings while the cult killings lasted.

The cult-related killings, mostly linked to clashes between rival vikings and aye confraternities, have heightened the fears of the residents in different parts of Benin.

An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) in charge of the area command and two other senior police officers were shot while the cult war lasted.

“How do you expect, where 200o inmates escaped, for things to be normal? We were doing our best to arrest the criminals in Edo before the jailbreak and we are equally trying our best now to see that the escapees are re-arrested and brought to book. All these arms and ammunition were carted away under the eyes of some people, some people are having information about these and they are not giving us the information, let those who have such information give us so that we can go after them,” Babatunde Kokumo, the state commissioner of police had said.