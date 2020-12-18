By Samuel Oamen

Hundreds of schoolboys abducted last Friday from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, have arrived Katsina State.

The students were escorted into the state capital by heavily armed security operatives.

Some of the schoolboys were still clothed in their school uniforms.

Governor Aminu Masari had on Thursday night confirmed the release of 344 abducted schoolboys, adding that the boys were at Tsafe, Zamfara State, and would be transported to Kankara today.

Masari also said no ransom was paid before the boys were released.

