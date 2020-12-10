By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Riot has occurred in Rukpoku area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, following the killing of a commercial tricyclist identified as Schoolboy by some policemen.

Angry youths and colleagues of the Keke driver were said to have taken over the Airport Road to protest the incident, which happened at 7:00 am on Thursday.

Sources said the victim was gunned down for refusing to give N100 to the policemen.

Details later..