By Alao Abiodun

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The state health commissioner, Akin Abayomi announced this on Saturday.

Recall that the governor had gone into isolation on Friday following contact with persons infected with the virus.

Abayomi said the Governor is currently experiencing “mild symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of COVID.”

In a statement, he added that Sanwo-Olu is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by a clinical team from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

“Mr. Sanwo-Olu is doing well on treatment and rest and we are confident that he will recover quickly and clear the virus,” the statement said.