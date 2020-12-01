Professor Mahmood Yakubu

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has confirmed the appointment of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for a second term of five years.

The confirmation on Tuesday followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on INEC, led by Senator Kabiru Gaya, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kano South which submitted its report at plenary and recommended Yakubu for confirmation.

The Senators who spoke before his confirmation described him as political and highly qualified for the job.

