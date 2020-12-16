Daily News

By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday deferred the passage of the 2021 budget till Monday next week.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan who disclosed this at plenary, said the development followed new items of expenditure transmitted to the National Assembly by the Executive.

He said that the Committee on Finance will work through the weekend to capture the fresh requests from the executive in their 2021 Appropriation Bill report.

He said that the Senate would hold a special session on Monday 21 December, 2020, to consider and pass the 2021 budget.

