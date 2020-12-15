The Senate, on Tuesday, summoned the Minister of Defence, the service chiefs, and heads of the Nigerian Police Force and the Department of State Service over the unending insecurity situation in the country.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Senator Bello Mandiya from Katsina State on the abduction of about 330 students of a secondary school in the state recently by unknown bandits.

The red chamber also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the report of the Senate Committee on Security challenges without further delay.

Members of the upper chamber in their various contributions to the motion, specifically, passed a vote of no confidence in the various heads of security agencies in the country over their inability to prevent the abduction of the innocent children, Punch is reporting.

They also expressed deep frustration that Buhari had consistently ignore all resolutions passed by the Senate on the issue of insecurity in the country.

They insisted that the nation’s chief security officer should sack the service chiefs without further delay.

Recall that The Street Journal had reported how Buhari shunned a joint session of the national assembly he was supposed to address last week Thursday, over the issue of security challenges bedevilling the country.

Buhari had expressed his readiness to appear before the House, while responding to the invitation especially with the recent slaughtering of 43 rice farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram.

However, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), dissuaded him from honouring the invitation, saying the National Assembly lacked the powers to summon the President to speak on security matters, a claim that has generated wide criticisms.

State governors equally advised Buhari against honoring the invitation of the House of Representatives.

Earlier, PDP members in the House of Representative had called for an impeachment of the president