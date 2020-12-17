By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

The Supreme Court has scheduled judgment for March 12 next year in the appeal by former Plateau State Governor, Senator Joshua Dariye.

The court chose the date on Thursday after taking final arguments from lawyers representing parties.

Dariye is, by his appeal, praying the Supreme Court to upturn the November 16, 20218 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which convicted him and sentenced him to 10 years for diverting public funds estimated at N1.162billion while he was the governor.

A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Stephen Adah, in its decision, upheld an earlier judgement by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), delivered on June 12, 2018.