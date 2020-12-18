Daily News

BREAKING: Tambuwal self-isolates, awaits COVID-19 test result

By Samuel Oamen

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has gone into isolation after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Tambuwa, announced this via his Twitter handle, stating that he had undergone a COVID-19 test.

“Gov @AWTambuwal goes into isolation after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. The Deputy Gov will oversee all activities of the state pending the outcome of the test result of the Governor,” the governor tweeted.

Details shortly…

