



By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the reported rift between Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bola Tinubu is meeting with the duo at the country home of Chief Bisi Akande.

The meeting, which Vanguard gathered was at the request of Chief Bisi Akande is still ongoing as at 3:05 pm behind closed doors.

It was gathered that there is still deadlock between the Governor and his predecessor as non of the two his compromising their position.

A source told Vanguard that if they were able to reach compromise, journalists may be brief otherwise there would not be any press briefing.

More details later

