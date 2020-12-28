By Olaitan Ganiu

A mother of three, Mrs. Justina Omanudhowo, with breast cancer, is seeking help to pay her medical bill. Omanudhowo, 33, was diagnosed to have the tumour in February, at the Health Centre in Meiran, Lagos. Then, she was referred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, for further treatment.

Unfortunately for her, the lockdown ordered in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja to contain the spread of Coronavirus prevented the patient from proceeding on the life-saving treatment. Sadly for her, what started as a small lump has now grown into a triple-negative breast cancer. The recent diagnosis by the oncologist has shown that the cancer has spread to the lymph nodes of the breast.

The aftermath has been a roller-coaster of despair and hope for a lifeline. Her illness has deprived her of her means of livelihood, thereby placing the entire survival of the family on her husband, whose meagre income can hardly support the numerous domestic challenges and responsibilities.

Narrating the painful journey, her husband, Mr. Nicholas Omanudhowo, said: “It started around February when we discovered that there was a lump in her breast. So, we quickly went for a check-up at the Health Centre, Meiran, before we were advised to go for a scan. It was the scan that shows the size of the lump. Then, we were advised by the doctor to prepare for subsequent removal of the lump. As we were arranging for the operation in March, the lockdown was announced by the government.”

The development saw him take his wife to hospitals for scanning, check-up and treatment, but she couldn’t secure a bed for the surgery due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because of the lockdown, we could not carry out the surgery because hospitals were also locked. Although, the doctor referred us to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, we still tried to seek treatment at the General Hospital, Ile Epo and Igando General Hospital, but they did not admit us; so we could not carry on with the surgery.

“The money we raised for the surgery was used for the drugs and feeding of the family – due to the lockdown. It took me until July before I was able to gather money for the surgery. After the removal of the lump, it was taken to the laboratory as a specimen, so it took another three weeks for the result to come out. When the result came out, it was discovered that it had grown into a stage 2 cancer, which doctors say is an invasive cancer.”

Omanudhowo said his wife has since been receiving treatment at the NSIA-LUTH Cancer Treatment Centre, but he’s helpless about the current condition of his wife, which requires urgent financial lifeline to make headway.

“I have been running around to raise fund to save my wife. The church we attend has also tried to help to raise fund for us, but considering the fact that COVID-19 pandemic has affected everybody; the fundraising is kind of tedious. I have no choice but to appeal to kindhearted people for help,” he said.

Omanudhowo is depending on kind-hearted people to raise three million Naira (N3 million) to facilitate her treatment at LUTH. This includes chemos, radiotherapy, surgery and other logistics. For enquiries and assistance, Omanudhowo can be reached on 08038227173; while donation can be done via the patient’s account details: Eze Justina, UBA Account No. 2071894218.