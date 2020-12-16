President of the European commission has said that the next few days are going to be decisive for the Brexit deal, with negotiators working day and night to reach an agreement, Sky News is reporting
A narrow path has opened up for the UK and EU to strike a post-Brexit trade deal, Ursula von der Leyen said.
She said negotiations over how a deal would be enforced are largely being resolved.
”But talks over fishing rights are still very difficult, she said.
Officials from both sides are continuing talks in Brussels, as they race to strike a deal before the UK stops following EU trading rules on 31 December.
Updating the European parliament on an EU leaders summit last week, Mrs von der Leyen said: “as things stand, I cannot tell you whether there will be a deal or not.
“But there is a path to an agreement now though the path may be very narrow, it is there.
On Tuesday, 15 December, prime minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet that the UK still wanted a deal, but would not agree to one at any cost.
Britain left the EU at the end of January and entered into an 11-month transition period, following EU rules and regulations whilst trying to negotiate a free trade deal by the end of this year
The two teams have been attempting to thrash out an agreement ahead of that deadline, although negotiations have continued to remain stuck on a number of issues.
