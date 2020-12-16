On Tuesday, 15 December, prime minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet that the UK still wanted a deal, but would not agree to one at any cost.

Britain left the EU at the end of January and entered into an 11-month transition period, following EU rules and regulations whilst trying to negotiate a free trade deal by the end of this year

The two teams have been attempting to thrash out an agreement ahead of that deadline, although negotiations have continued to remain stuck on a number of issues.