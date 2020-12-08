The government will drop parts of the legislation that could have seen the UK break international law after reaching an agreement in principle on Brexit divorce issues, The Independent is reporting.

Cabinet office minister Michael Gove said he was delighted to have reached an agreement on post-Brexit arrangements for the Irish border, following talks with European commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic.

As a result, the government said it would withdraw the most controversial parts of its internal market bill.

The proposed legislation had seen the EU launch legal action against the UK as part of a bitter row.

The government also promised not to introduce any similar measures in its taxation bill which is due to be debated by members of parliaments in the house of commons later on Tuesday, 8 December.

Mr Gove and Mr Sefcovic are co-chairs of the EU and UK Joint Committee, which oversees the implementation of the withdrawal agreement, the divorce deal Britain agreed on with the bloc last year and the accompanying Northern Ireland protocol for post-Brexit border arrangements on the island of Ireland.

Their discussions are separate from the ongoing negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal , which are still deadlocked ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December.

Prime minister Boris Johnson and European commission President Ursula von der Leyen are due to meet in Brussels in the coming days in a bid to try and break the impasse on EU and UK trade agreement.

The agreement between Mr Gove and Mr Sefcovic could help ease tensions between London and Brussels as trade negotiations go down to the wire. An EU and UK statement announcing the joint committee agreement said; “following intensive and constructive work over the past weeks by the EU and the UK, the two co-chairs can now announce their agreement in principle on all issues, in particular with regard to the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland. “An agreement in principle has been found in the following areas, amongst others; border control posts and entry points specifically for checks on animals, plants and derived products, export declarations, the supply of medicines, the supply of chilled meats, and other food products to supermarkets, and a clarification on the application of state aid under the terms of the Protocol.

