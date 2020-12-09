Daily News

Bricklayer gets 10 years for rape

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

A bricklayer, Tunde Oyedokun (34), was on Tuesday sentenced to 10-year imprisonment for raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl.

Oyedokun was arraigned before an Osun State Magistrates’ Court on July 16, 2019.

Police Prosecutor Abiodun Fagboyinbo said Oyedokun, in April 2019, at No. 5, Balogun Street, Omigade Area, Osogbo, unlawfully and indecently had carnal knowledge of a 13-year-old. The girl became pregnant but lost the baby after delivery.

Oyedokun, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge and was admitted to bail. He later jumped bail and he was rearrested.

During trial on Tuesday, Oyedokun admitted he was guilty.

Magistrate Modupe Awodele said Oyedokun was guilty as charged and sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment.

