Learntor, a Nigerian digital consultancy company focused on agile digital transformation, data analytics, and digital marketing, is leading the campaign to digitally up-skill Nigerians, particularly women, with anticipation of scaling across Africa. With over 2,000 already trained in digital marketing, its founder, Mercy George-Igbafe, has set an audacious target to train at least 5, 000 women next year. The digital strategist is on a journey to equip women and organisations with the necessary digital skills to achieve competitive global edge. CHIKODI OKEREOCHA and KELVIN OSA-OKUNBO report.

By her admission, she works 18 hours a day, sometimes late at night, because of the different time zones between her and her partners in New York, United Kingdom (UK) and other major cities across the globe. Understandably, this makes it difficult to hold down the Founder/CEO of Learntor, a Nigerian digital consultancy company focused on agile digital transformation, data analytics and digital marketing, to share her experience in digitally up-skilling Nigerian women through training and mentoring.

Therefore, when the Akwa-Ibom State-borne Data Enthusiast and professional digital marketing consultant with years of experience in Project Management and Business Analysis took time off her busy work schedule to visit the Lagos Corporate Headquarters of Vintage Press Limited, publishers of The Nation newspaper, on Monday, December 7, 2020, the interview session was quite illuminating. “Nigeria is a goldmine. The Chinese see, the Indians see, but Nigerians can’t see,” she began, adding, however, that “It’s not because Nigerians lack the intellectual capability, but our people are not learning right.”

Mercy, who was formerly a banker with EcoBank for seven years before veering into the Information Technology (IT) space, said, for instance, that most of the jobs that are supposed to be handled by Nigerians go to Indians because they have skills for the jobs. Same for the Chinese, who, according to her, start training their children in the digital space from the age of four. “Chinese children start coding from age four,” she said, asking, “How many Nigerian children are learning coding? How many graduates are unemployed today? They are out of school, but they are unemployable because they are not learning the right things.”

To drive home her point that Nigerians are not learning right, Mercy told The Nation, for instance, that in the peak of the COVID-19 crisis around March, she made a check on Google Insights, which revealed that Nigeria was number one on social media ranking for usage. She, however, lamented that ironically, “We are watching entertainment, not learning.” She said the huge data Nigerians use to watch entertainment on various social media such as Instagram could be used to learn various digital skills and change the game.

“So, our mindset is a major blocker, Mercy emphasised, adding, “We think the government is our problem. No, it is not. We, Nigerians, are our own major problem. The system has been created for us to fail, and we have accepted the failure ourselves and seem to have decided not to make a difference.” She, however, said depressing as it is, Learntor has changed the narrative by proving that the right learning, exposure, and knowledge is the game-changer, ensuring that jobs from the US, for instance, come to Nigeria.

Learntor (coined from the words ‘learn’ and ‘mentor’) was officially registered on May 15, 2019. It is a digital consultancy company focused on offering B2B & B2C ((Business to Business & Business to Consumer) services, training in agile digital transformation, data analytics, digital marketing and capacity-development. It also offers hands-on practical learning, one-on-one mentoring with the goal to bridge the digital skills gap for Nigerians with plans to scale across Africa.

Less than a year into its operations, Learntor has prioritised human capacity building with a single-minded focus to bridge the digital skills gap in Nigeria and Africa. According to Mercy, the company’s goal is to drive and digitally up-skill women without alienating men. “The focus for me is to digitally up-skill women, and I’ve given myself an audacious target of empowering at least 5, 000 women with digital skills by next year, and I think we are matching close,” she declared, noting that over 2,000 people have so far been trained for free, with 75 per cent of them women.

The Learntor boss explained that the company started its training in digital marketing, beginning from the basic one, which is Instagram. She said although, many people make a lot of money on Instagram daily, there is need to bring women up to speed with the strategies they need to maximise the opportunities therein. “I have helped all the women that have come through Learntor, which is over 75 per cent, to make money on Instagram,” she said.

Mercy said when she registered Learntor, it was focused on digital marketing and helping women bridge the digital gap. She, however, said the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has helped the company to scale in an astronomical way. The certified Scrum Master said from data she gathered from research, she discovered that there is a knowledge gap that needed to be bridged. And based on the data, Learntor expanded its focus from digital marketing to Agile digital transformation.

According to IT experts, Agile digital adoption encourages cost-effective and smarter management of people and resources in an organisation. It also increases customer satisfaction and experience. The result of Learntor’s decision to play in the Agile space was no less outstanding. For instance, one of the Nigerian women who participated in its first training on Agile is currently on the Board of Trustee of a UK company. “That is the wealth that I have created for women,” Mercy said, noting that the rest of the women are volunteering as Scrum Masters and interns.

“If they (the women) succeed in the next five months, I project them getting a job with international organisations and be earning hundreds of thousands of dollars,” she said, adding, “For those that I have trained, they have been able to record huge return on investment, up to 45 per cent.” She also noted that one of the founders of Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), Mrs. Adeola Aziz, attended her class for two weeks and was amazed at the impact Learntor has created on the training.

For the Digital Strategist, Agile digital transformation is the way to go if businesses and organisations must scale. According to her, the Agile framework covers a lot of frameworks which allow businesses evolve and scale. “There is Kanban, there is Scrum; there is all sort of framework that is sitting on Agile because that’s what organisations do,” she said, pointing out, for instance, that ride-hailing mobile app Uber does not have a vehicle on the street, but has been digitally transformed using these frameworks to scale.

She also said Swedish audio streaming and media services provider Spotify does not have a single music, but they are housing a lot of music because they have used agile digital transformation process to evolve their business.

She also said since the advent of COVID-19, Google, Facebook and Amazon, among others, all have their work done remotely, with nobody in their offices. “This is possible because of the Agile transformation they operate, and they have people that are skilled in these jobs, Scrum Masters that understand the Kanban and Scrum framework,” Mercy pointed out.

Kanban is a popular method for organising and managing work flows and processes. The Kanban University, based in Seattle, USA, offers certified Kanban courses delivered through a global network of Accredited Kanban Trainers. Scrum, on the other hand, is the most widely used and popular agile framework.

Though it has its roots in software development, today Scrum refers to a lightweight framework that is used in every industry and business, helping them to innovate faster, move from idea to delivery more quickly, drive higher customer satisfaction, and increase employee morale. Scrum is simple to understand, but difficult to master.

Mercy, who is a Certified Scrum Master (CSM), said, for instance, that an average certification by Scrum.org, which does the certification, cost about $2, 500, depending on who is doing the training and to which organisation. She, however, said because of her collaboration with Scrum.org, “They (Scrum.org) gave me the certification for next to nothing, making the entry for Africans easier.”

According to the IT guru, the average salary of a Scrum Master, at entry level, is $135, 000. She, however, expressed regrets that the money has been going to India and China because they have learnt the skills and understand what needs to work within an organisation. She said this is why she is glad that she has recorded 26 people as graduates on Scrum Alliance or Scrum.org, which are arguably, the most sought-after international certifications in the world today.

Mercy said a quarter of the amount Nigerians spend acquiring BSc, Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and other certifications, including learning Google Marketing Garage could have been spent learning the Agile framework. “We learn BSc, we are MBA certified, we are very big on certification, but the real question is whether the certification is helping you add value and give you competitive global edge. That is the disconnect,” she averred.

Continuing, she asked, “Why do you think Nigerian graduates go overseas with their MBA and end up as security guards?” She said this was why she chose to concentrate heavily on the Agile digital transformation training. Luck came her way when she met one Mr. Martin Inchwood, a professional Scrum trainer by the Scrum.org, who introduced her to the organisation.

“When I showed them (Scrum.org) the data that we have gathered in the course of COVID-19, and the training, and the impact that we have created and the gaps that we have been able to identify, they said they will work with me. When the training started, we had 19 students and 80 per cent of them were women. They went on three months Agile digital transformation training,” she explained.

She said the trainees learnt about General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), data protection privacy, data analytics and hardware. They also learnt about Agile Scrum, project management office and business analysis. While Scrum.org gave Learntor two of its trainers, the Microsoft hardware training and data analytics was done by IT professional Ayodeji Folarin who also currently sits on the data protection privacy of the European Union as Secretary.

After producing 90 Agilists and helping as much as 80 per cent of women get international certifications with Scrum.org and Scrum Alliance, Mercy’s joy knows no bound. “This is how we have been able to add value to women and impact the world,” she said, adding that Learntor is currently in conversation with an international organisation that will take it’s team for internship placement so that they learn and practicalise the skills that will make them employable.

As part of her campaign to bridge the digital skills gap, she is also hoping to collaborate with schools across the country to help expose students to digital skills. “Right now, I am the Nigerian Ambassador for ‘Agile 20 Reflect Festival’, which will hold in the UK in February 2021. And my target audience right now is students. I have spoken to Scrum.org to get this deal signed off for them to certify the students. But the goal is to raise sponsorship for them to learn right,” Mercy said.

The Agile 20 Reflect Festival will bring the global Agile community together to celebrate and reflect on the past 20+ years of Agility, and to engage in conversations about where Agile is going. The festival, which will mark the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Manifesto for Agile Software Development, will spawn new networks and new possibilities.

Galvanised by her credo that “True greatness is not in being great, but in the ability to make others great,” Mercy has continued to charge, insisting that putting the right structures and processes in place and leveraging digital skills are key ingredients for businesses to scale. “A business that lacks structures, processes, and technical resources to help you scale cannot survive,” she said.

While noting that this is why women are not successful, Mercy added that with regard to being a successful entrepreneur, the government and the system of Nigeria has failed a lot of existing and aspiring entrepreneurs partly because of the multiplicity of agencies whose charges and levies significantly add to the bottom-line of most businesses.

Married to her supportive husband, who hails from Edo State, Mercy is blessed with six adorable young ladies. Two of her children, aged 12 and 14 years are certified internationally. One of them that is 12 is certified in five different certifications that she took on Google in the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of catching them young, Mercy also conducted virtual training for many other children, aged 6-18 years, during the COVID-19 lockdown. She trained them on coding, Mathematics and English. However, her greatest excitement perhaps, reward, for this engagement came when the mother of an autistic child testified that her child, who was in the class, was able to create game and animated cartoon.