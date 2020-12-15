Hardball

SO it happened yet again. It was perhaps predictable. It may well happen again. Evil invaders kidnapped numerous students from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, on December 11.

Governor Aminu Masari said the school “has a population of 839 and so far, we have yet to account for 333 students.” But Garba Shehu, spokesman for President Muhammadu Buhari, was reported saying only 10 students were missing. It is unclear how Shehu arrived at his figure.

Notably, President Buhari was on a working visit to Katsina, his home state, when gunmen, suspected to be bandits, attacked the school. This incident should really drive the point home: there is an urgent need to tackle increasing insecurity across the country. The reality was obvious long before this incident, though. But maybe the president will take the security crisis more seriously following the occurrence right under his nose, in a manner of speaking.

The Chibok mass kidnapping that happened in April 2014 is still unresolved. Under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, Boko Haram terrorists abducted more than 200 students from Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State. Many of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls are still in captivity.

Under the Buhari administration, in February 2018, Boko Haram terrorists also kidnapped more than 100 students from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State. Sadly, five of the kidnapped girls reportedly died in captivity. Other abductees were set free in March that year. Those released were Muslims. The only Christian among them, Leah Sharibu, is still in captivity. She was not released because she refused to renounce her faith and convert to Islam. Her captors, Islamic fundamentalists, disregarded her religious freedom.

It is noteworthy that the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, is a boys’ school. Also, this time, the abductors are said to be bandits. It makes no difference whether such abductions are carried out by Islamic fundamentalists or bandits. They are acts that can be described as terroristic.

This latest mass abduction of students may further expose the federal government’s weakness in the fight against insecurity. Two days after the incident, the Minister of Defence, Gen. Salihi Magashi (retd.), said rescuing the abductees “will be very simple.”

“Within the next few hours,” he boasted, “we will ensure that these people are back without any collateral damage to the people of Katsina State. We have strategised. We only need prayers.”

This does not sound like a confident statement. If the authorities need prayers to succeed, it spiritualises an essentially physical mission.