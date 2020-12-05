Dominic Joshua



…as Teni, Oxlade others storm Uyo for firm’s dinner

Brisk Capital Investment is set to establish 10 new subsidiaries.

The subsidiaries are in transport and logistics, agriculture, interior design, digital marketing, health and wellness, food production among others.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brisk Capital Investment, Dominic Joshua, said the launch is scheduled to take place at Ibom Le Meridian Hotel and Gold Resort in Uyo on the 11th of December 2020.

This is even as he said music artists like Teni, Fireboy, Oxlade and others would storm Uyo for the company’s dinner party.

He said the event is well thought out to primarily unveil the company’s business plan for the year 2021 with investors and give custumers and host community a deserving Yuletide and unwind the stress of a long year as they prepare to shoot for a more profitable new year.

According to him, the event is to engage guests in a party on the longest beach in West Africa at Ibeno, Akwa Ibom State by 10am with dinner scheduled to start by 6pm.

“We want to unwind as well unfold our strategic plans for the 2021. We are expanding into different industries. This year has been so rough to everyone, but we remain auspicious that coming year will be better to recover all we’ve lost, God’s willing, our aim is to help the government boost the economy,” he said.

