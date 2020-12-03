British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing presenting some of the PPEs to Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe.

The British government has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Kaduna State for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing while presenting the PPEs to the Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, said the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over.

She added that the gesture is due to the long-time cordial relationship between the United Kingdom and Kaduna State.

She explained that the PPEs were given to the State Government to ensure that frontline health workers involved in the management of COVID-19 are adequately protected to provide services in a secure environment.

Receiving the items from the High Commissioner, Kaduna State Deputy Governor appreciated the government of United Kingdom, assuring to make judicial use of the items to ensure that health workers are properly protected.

See photos below…