Brooklyn Beckham, son of football legend David Beckham, and his fiancée Nicola Peltz have drawn up a prenuptial agreement to protect their fortunes after they get married.

Brooklyn, 21, and Nicola, a US heiress Nicola Peltzand actress, 25, have agreed to leave the marriage with what they put into it should they split up.

Brooklyn, whose parents are worth £335millon, and Nicola, whose investor dad Nelson has an estimated £1.1billion fortune, have agreed to get married next year.

The couple, who met in 2017 at the Coachella music festival in California, announced their engagement in July after dating for 11 months.

They are planning two wedding ceremonies, one in the Cotswolds where Brooklyn’s parents David and Posh own a home, and another in Florida where dad of ten Nelson lives with his third wife, former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

A source said to Sun UK: “prenups may not seem particularly romantic but in the US they’re incredibly common and Nicola’s family all have agreements in place with their partners.

“Brooklyn and Nicola’s decision to go legal was entirely mutual.

“He’s had experiences of girls desperate to get in on the Beckham name so they’re delighted Nicola loves Brooklyn for him.

“And, of course, she doesn’t need his money and has her own successful career.

“It’s not complicated, basically in the unlikely event of a split both parties will leave the marriage with what they put into it.

“This includes assets, properties and Money will not change hands.

