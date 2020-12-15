Our Reporter

BUA Group has donated three ambulances and 100,000 facemasks to the Borno State government to combat COVID-19 in the state.

This is coming barely a day after 418 new cases of the virus were recorded in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

BUA had last week donated nine ambulances and 150,000 facemasks to Bauchi, Gombe and Kaduna states.

Director of Government Relations, BUA Group, Aliyu Idi Hong, said BUA remained committed to improving the quality of life of Nigerians through its social investments programmes and commended state governor, Babagana Zulum for his commitment to combating the pandemic in the state.

“The BUA Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has been contributing towards the fight against COVID-19 and improving the quality of life of Nigerians. That is why we are donating these three ambulances and 100,000 facemasks to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“We are already seeing the second wave of COVID-19. In the past few days we have seen the resurgence of the pandemic and as a corporate organisation, we want to help in solving this problem,” Hong said.

The governor thanked the founder and Chairman of BUA for the donations. “These three ambulances and 100,000 facemasks will go a long way in ensuring the combating the covid-19 crisis in the state.

“I, on behalf of the government and people of Borno state convey my deepest appreciation to the BUA Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu for donating these items to Borno State to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“This is not his first donation to Borno state and we remain eternally grateful to him,” he said.