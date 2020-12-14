Aliyu Idi Hong, Director of Government Relations, BUA Group (right), presenting documents of three ambulances(inset) to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State (left).

BUA Group has donated three ambulances and 100,000 face masks to Borno State government to combat COVID-19.

This is coming barely a day after 418 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

BUA had, last week, donated a total of nine ambulances and 150,000 face masks to Bauchi, Gombe and Kaduna governments.

Presenting the donations, Aliyu Idi Hong, Director of Government Relations, BUA Group, said BUA remains committed to improving the quality of life of Nigerians through its social investments programmes and commended Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State for his commitment to combating the pandemic in the state.

According to AliyuIdi Hong, “BUA Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu has been contributing towards the fight against COVID-19 and improving the quality of life of Nigerians.

“That is why we are donating these three ambulances and 100,000 face masks to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“We are already seeing the second wave of COVID-19. In the past few days, we have seen the resurgence of the pandemic and as a corporate organisation, we want to help in solving this problem,” Hong added.

In his response, Governor Zulum thanked the Founder & Chairman of BUA for the donations and noted that “these three ambulances and 100,000 face masks will go a long way in ensuring the combating the covid-19 crisis in the state.

“I, on behalf of the government and people of Borno State convey my deepest appreciation to the BUA Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu for donating these items to Borno State to curtail the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

“This is not his first donation to Borno State and we remain eternally grateful to him,” Governor Zulum added.

Vanguard News Nigeria