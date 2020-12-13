By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of an interim administrator to oversee the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja last night.

According to the statement, Mr Effiong Okon Akwa the Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Commission, is to assume headship till completion of the forensic audit.

The statement said that Mr Akwa is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

It further said, “The development became necessary as a result of plethora of litigation and a restraining order issued recently against the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC by a Federal High Court in Abuja.”