President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the redeployment of nine Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), made this known in a circular she signed and issued in Abuja on Thursday.

The permanent secretaries are: Musa Istifanus, from Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy to Ministry of Defence and Gabriel Aduda, moving from Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Others are: Ernest Umakhihe, Works and Housing to Agriculture and Rural Development and Festus Daudu, from the office of HOCSF to Communication and Digital Economy.

Nebosila Anako was moved from Information and Culture to Youth and Sports Development, while Babangida Hussaini moved from Defence to Works and Housing.

Similarly, Anthonia Ekpa was redeployed from office of the HOCS to Ministry of Women Affairs, while Adaora Anyanwutaku moved from Women Affairs to Information and Culture.

Also, James Sule was redeployed from the office of the HOCSF to Cabinet Affairs Office at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

According to the statement, the redeployment takes immediate effect.

(NAN)