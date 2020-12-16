President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the recommendation of a committee for the reopening of four land borders with immediate effect, while others will be reopened in due course.

The Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, who disclosed this after a virtual meeting, said restriction on the importation of some commodities, like rice and other products would continue.

The borders opened for now include Seme and Mfun borders in the Southwest, Ilela and Maigatari borders in the Northwest.

Details later.

