President Muhammadu Buhari will not be hosting the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Thursday, President Buhato explained that the decision is in line with the prevailing protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, restricting large gatherings.

Buhari urged all citizens to observe prescribed protocols – observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship.

President Buhari equally appealed to citizens to discourage all non-essential travels during the holiday season.

He further wished everyone a Happy Christmas and a prosperous new year ahead.

