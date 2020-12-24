With Nigeria currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled his hosting of the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In a statement by Mallam Garba Shehu, his spokesperson, President Buhari explained that the cancellation was in line with the prevailing protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, restricting large gatherings.

President Buhari charged citizens to observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship which are all part of safety guidelines against contracting the virus.

Meanwhile, the President in an earlier message, pleaded with Nigerians to invest their trust in his administration’s commitment to restore peace, security and prosperity to all parts of the country.

Buhari also charged all Christians, and indeed, all Nigerians to reinvent to one another the values that the Christmas celebration represents, noting that the country is most in need of such virtues at the moment, having gone through series of stressful circumstances.

He added that his administration would continue to work to make Nigeria safe for all residents by ensuring that the armed forces are properly and adequately equipped.

While wishing everyone a Happy Christmas and a Prosperous New Year ahead, Buhari urged Nigerians not to embark on non-essential journeys.

Like this: Like Loading...