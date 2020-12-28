Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent good wishes to a renowned broadcaster and multi-talented artist Smolette Adetoyese Shitu-Alamu, as he marks his 70th birthday anniversary.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the President acknowledged the immense measure of gifts that Shitu-Alamu, popularly referred to as ‘The Alamu Man’ had manifested over the years, thanking God on his behalf.

He, however, wished The Alamu Man more years of greater exploits to mentor the younger generation and continue showing them the path to greatness.

“President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with the renowned broadcaster, Smolette Adetoyese Shitu-Alamu, popularly known as The Alamu Man, on the occasion of his 70th birthday, December 28, 2020.

“The President applauds the writer, actor, disc jockey, presenter, producer, news reporter, editor, sportswriter, current affairs commentator, documentarist, and, indeed, the mixed bag of talents, who has excited and brought joy to radio listeners, particularly in the Western part of the country in the past 45 years.

“President Buhari appreciates the multiple gifts bestowed by God on The Alamu Man, and how he has used it to bring joy to humanity, congratulating him, his family, friends, and professional colleagues on such milestone birthday.

“He wishes the actor and conference speaker greater exploits as he mentors the younger generation, counseling him to show them the path of ethical practice and respect for rules, which made The Alamu Man a much-loved media personality over the past four decades,” the statement said.