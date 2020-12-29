By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent congratulatory message to one-time Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and an old ally, Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Bajowa (retd.), as he clocks 80 years of age.

A statement yesterday in Abuja by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said: “President Buhari recalls with admiration the times he spent together with Gen. Bajowa during the military years, beginning from the 3rd Infantry Division of the Nigerian Army, when he was Brigade Commander in the Northern Sector based in Maiduguri, and Bajowa was a Brigade Commander in the Southern Sector in Calabar.

“Both of them also worked together when Bajowa was Permanent Secretary in the Ministries of Defence, Industry as well as Science and Technology, and Gen. Buhari was Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF).

“President Buhari notes that the celebrant distinguished himself creditably during his stint as Managing Director of Nigeria Airways, and was Coordinator of the movement of Federal ministries from Lagos to the new Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

“He also recalls with appreciation when Gen. Bajowa hosted him and his entourage at his Igbotako home in Ondo State in a campaign stop during his first attempt as a presidential candidate in 2003.

“As the prince and astute administrator joins the ‘Octogenarian Club,’ President Buhari wishes him divine blessings of good health and longer life so that he will continue to serve his community, country and humanity,” the statement said.

Also, President Buhari has sent good wishes to renowned broadcaster and multi-talented artiste, Smolette Adetoyese Shitu-Alamu, as he marks his 70th birthday anniversary.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President acknowledged the immense measure of gifts that Shitu-Alamu, popularly called The Alamu Man, has manifested over the years, thanking God on his behalf.

He wished The Alamu Man more years of greater exploits to mentor the younger generation and continue showing them the path to greatness.

“President Buhari rejoices with renowned broadcaster, Smolette Adetoyese Shitu-Alamu, popularly known as The Alamu Man, on his 70th birthday, on December 28, 2020.

“The President applauds the writer, actor, disc jockey, presenter, producer, news reporter, editor, sports writer, current affairs commentator, documentarian, and, indeed, the mixed bag of talents, who has excited and brought joy to radio listeners, particularly in the Western part of the country in the past 45 years.”

“President Buhari appreciates the multiple gifts bestowed by God on The Alamu Man, and how he has used it to bring joy to humanity; he congratulates him, his family, friends, and professional colleagues on such milestone birthday.

“He wishes the actor and conference speaker greater exploits as he mentors the younger generation. The President counsels him to show them the path of ethical practice and respect for rules, which made The Alamu Man a much loved media personality over the past four decades,” the statement said.