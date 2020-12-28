Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to a one-time Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defense and an old ally, Major General Oluyemi Bajowa (rtd), as he clocks 80 years of age.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, President Buhari recalled the memory of his long-standing relationship with the retired General/Administrator.

While he joined the family, other friends and associates of Gen. Bajowa in celebrating his new age, the President prayed for God’s blessings of good health and longevity, so he could continue in his service to God and humanity.

“President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Prince Dr Oluyemi Joseph Bajowa, OFR, a retired Major-General on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

“The President rejoices with the family, friends, associates of the Jagunmolu of Ikale Land as well as the government and people of Ondo State in celebrating the milestone age.

“President Buhari recalls with admiration the times he spent together with Gen. Bajowa during the military years, beginning from the 3rd Infantry Division of the Nigerian Army when he was Brigade Commander in the Northern Sector based in Maiduguri, and Bajowa was a Brigade Commander in the Southern Sector in Calabar.

“Both of them also worked together when Bajowa was Permanent Secretary, Ministries of Defence; Industry as well as Science and Technology, and Gen. Buhari (rtd) was Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF).

“President Buhari notes that the celebrant distinguished himself creditably during his stint as Managing Director, Nigeria Airways, and was Coordinator of the movement of federal ministries from Lagos to the new Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

“He also recalls with appreciation when Gen. Bajowa hosted him and his entourage at his Igbotako residence, Ondo State, on a campaign stop during his first attempt as a Presidential Candidate in 2003.

“As the Prince and astute administrator joins the “Octogenarian Club,” President Buhari wishes him divine blessings of good health and long life so that he will continue to serve his community, country and humanity,” the statement said.