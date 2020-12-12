Anthony Joshua exhibited style and confidence as he took control of the fight from the get go and it was a surprise that Pulev lasted that long despite the heavy shots he took from the champion.

The champion’s blistering attack in the ninth left Pulev laid out on the canvas as the referee counted him out.

Joshua is now set for a much anticipated showdown with Tyson Fury.

Undefeated WBC champion Fury holds the only major belt outside of Joshua’s grip and a meeting between them would be the biggest match in world boxing – after delivering this thrilling knockout in front of a crowd of 1,000 people plus boxing great Floyd Mayweather, Joshua moved a step closer to making it a reality.

Meanwhile, commendations have continued to pour in for Anthony’s victory. President Muhammadu Buhari commended him in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled, ‘President Buhari hails Anthony Joshua’s victory over Pulev’ on Sunday.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari celebrates the decisive victory of Nigerian-born boxer, Anthony Joshua over Kubrat Pulev Saturday night. The President says by retaining his IBF, WBA, and WBO titles, Joshua has given boxing lovers round the world, and particularly in Nigeria, something to cheer. Buhari wishes Anthony Joshua all the best in his dream fight against Tyson Fury, saying he has the prayers and goodwill of Nigerians going with him.”

Similarly, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; music producer, Don Jazzy; footballer, Asisat Oshoala and other Nigerians have also hailed Anthony Joshua for his victory