Daily News

Buhari extends Buni-led caretaker C’ttee by 6 months

By
0
buhari-extends-buni-led-caretaker-c’ttee-by-6-months
Views: Visits 0

BREAKING: Buhari extends Buni-led caretaker C'ttee by 6 months—As APC NEC expels Hilliard Eta

PRESIDENT Muhmmadu Buhari on Tuesday, extended the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC for another six months.

This is as the APC National Executive Council, NEC, has approved expulsion of the party’s former National Vice Chairman, South-south, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, for failure to withdraw the court case instituted against the caretaker committee.

READ ALSO: Buhari, APC NEC members in crucial meeting at Aso Villa

The APC Emergency NEC also dissolved all states, zonal and National Party structures.

After the meeting, Governors Nasir el-Rufai, Hope Uzodinma, Rotimi Akeredolu of Kaduna, Imo and Ondo States respectively briefed State House correspondents.

Details later…

Qatar 2022 will be special on and off the pitch, Tim Cahill assures

Previous article

South Africa: U.S. Jails Nelson Pablo Yester-Garrido, the Cuban Drug Lord Who Operated From South Africa

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News