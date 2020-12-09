President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Defence Minister, Theophilus Danjuma on his 83rd birthday.

The President’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

“President Muhammadu Buhari extends best wishes to General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (Rtd) on the occasion of his 83rd birthday,” the statement partly read.

“On this important day, the President recounts General Danjuma’s record of service and dedication to the Nigerian Armed Forces as well as many other fields of endeavour in the country, thanking him for his lifetime devotion to humanitarian causes and kindness to the less privileged in the society.

“President Buhari prays almighty God to sustain the elder statesman with health and happiness in the years ahead.”